OnePlus 6T vs LG V30
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.41-inch OnePlus 6T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 29, 2018, against the LG V30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 6T
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- 42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (300K versus 211K)
- Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3700 vs 3300 mAh
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
- 32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 510 and 387 points
Reasons to consider the LG V30
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 34% higher pixel density (537 vs 402 PPI)
- Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (610 against 445 nits)
- Supports wireless charging up to 10W
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2GB
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Weighs 27 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
64
70
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
62
45
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
69
71
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
66
55
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
81
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
65
60
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|POLED
|Size
|6.41 inches
|6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1440 x 2880 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|18:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|537 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.89%
|81.48%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.6%
|100%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|227 Hz
|Response time
|9 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
|151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|158 gramm (5.57 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX4
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Purple
|Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2450 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 540
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|710 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|~558 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 2 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 6T +32%
510
387
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 6T +42%
2353
1659
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
OnePlus 6T +84%
291757
158145
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
OnePlus 6T +42%
300845
211181
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|OxygenOS 10.3.1
|LG UX 6
|OS size
|13 GB
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3700 mAh
|3300 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Dash Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (30% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
OnePlus 6T +29%
12:04 hr
9:30 hr
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus 6T +6%
15:40 hr
14:56 hr
Talk (3G)
29:08 hr
LG V30 +15%
33:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|107°
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX351 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Depth lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of OnePlus 6T from DxOMark
|Photo samples of LG V30 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|25 mm
|22 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/5"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
OnePlus 6T +16%
101
87
Video quality
OnePlus 6T +25%
91
73
Generic camera score
OnePlus 6T +20%
98
82
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2018
|August 2017
|Release date
|February 2019
|September 2017
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|~ 587 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.552 W/kg
|0.375 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.269 W/kg
|1.12 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, and camera are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 6T. But if the display, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the LG V30.
