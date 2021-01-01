Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 6T vs LG V30 – which one to choose?

OnePlus 6T vs LG V30

Ванплас 6Т
VS
Лджи V30
OnePlus 6T
LG V30

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.41-inch OnePlus 6T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 29, 2018, against the LG V30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 6T
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (300K versus 211K)
  • Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3700 vs 3300 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • 32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 510 and 387 points
Reasons to consider the LG V30
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 34% higher pixel density (537 vs 402 PPI)
  • Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (610 against 445 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 10W
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Weighs 27 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 6T
vs
LG V30

Display

Type Super AMOLED POLED
Size 6.41 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 2880 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 402 ppi 537 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.89% 81.48%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% 100%
PWM 240 Hz 227 Hz
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
OnePlus 6T
445 nits
LG V30 +37%
610 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.5 mm (6.2 inches) 151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 158 gramm (5.57 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Purple Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 6T +5%
85.89%
LG V30
81.48%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 6T and LG V30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2450 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 540
GPU clock 710 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~558 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 2 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 6T +32%
510
LG V30
387
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 6T +42%
2353
LG V30
1659
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
OnePlus 6T +84%
291757
LG V30
158145
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
OnePlus 6T +42%
300845
LG V30
211181
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM OxygenOS 10.3.1 LG UX 6
OS size 13 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 20 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Dash Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (30% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
OnePlus 6T +29%
12:04 hr
LG V30
9:30 hr
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus 6T +6%
15:40 hr
LG V30
14:56 hr
Talk (3G)
OnePlus 6T
29:08 hr
LG V30 +15%
33:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 107°
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 20 MP) 2 (16 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX351 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Depth lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 6T from DxOMark Photo samples of LG V30 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 22 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
OnePlus 6T +16%
101
LG V30
87
Video quality
OnePlus 6T +25%
91
LG V30
73
Generic camera score
OnePlus 6T +20%
98
LG V30
82

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus 6T
80.5 dB
LG V30 +4%
84.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2018 August 2017
Release date February 2019 September 2017
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 587 USD
SAR (head) 1.552 W/kg 0.375 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.269 W/kg 1.12 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and camera are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 6T. But if the display, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the LG V30.

