OnePlus 6T vs LG V40 ThinQ
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.41-inch OnePlus 6T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 29, 2018, against the LG V40 ThinQ, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 6T
- Shows 41% longer battery life (90 vs 64 hours)
- Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3700 vs 3300 mAh
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
Reasons to consider the LG V40 ThinQ
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 34% higher pixel density (537 vs 402 PPI)
- Delivers 41% higher maximum brightness (628 against 445 nits)
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Weighs 16 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
75
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
63
55
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
69
61
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
66
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
81
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
65
65
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.41 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|537 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.89%
|83.85%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.6%
|96.5%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|250 Hz
|Response time
|9 ms
|4.2 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
|158.8 mm (6.25 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX4
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Purple
|Black, Gray, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 630
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|710 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 2048 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
510
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2353
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
OnePlus 6T +20%
291757
243339
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
OnePlus 6T +3%
300845
292502
AnTuTu Ranking (217th and 229th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|OxygenOS 10.3.1
|LG UX 7.1
|OS size
|13 GB
|20.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3700 mAh
|3300 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Dash Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 36 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|1:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
OnePlus 6T +48%
12:04 hr
8:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus 6T +51%
15:40 hr
10:17 hr
Talk (3G)
OnePlus 6T +36%
29:08 hr
21:41 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|107°
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of OnePlus 6T from DxOMark
|Photo samples of LG V40 ThinQ from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|25 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1.4 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
101
Video quality
91
Generic camera score
98
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|16
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2018
|October 2018
|Release date
|February 2019
|October 2018
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|~ 700 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.552 W/kg
|0.318 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.269 W/kg
|1.2 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 6T. But if the display, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the LG V40 ThinQ.
