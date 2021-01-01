Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.41-inch OnePlus 6T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 29, 2018, against the OnePlus 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.