Home > Smartphone comparison > 7 Pro vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

OnePlus 7 Pro vs Apple iPhone 11

Ванплас 7 Про
OnePlus 7 Pro
VS
Эпл Айфон 11
Apple iPhone 11

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch OnePlus 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 15, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 975 mAh larger battery capacity: 4085 vs 3110 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 58% higher pixel density (516 vs 326 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Thinner bezels – 9.1% more screen real estate
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (94 vs 85 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (513K versus 464K)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
7 Pro
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 516 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 88.1% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 99.8%
PWM 122 Hz Not detected
Response time 6 ms 24.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 999:1
Max. Brightness
7 Pro
608 nits
iPhone 11 +5%
639 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gold, Gray, Blue White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
7 Pro +12%
88.1%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 7 Pro and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 585 MHz -
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
7 Pro
722
iPhone 11 +81%
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7 Pro
2644
iPhone 11 +30%
3442
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
7 Pro
464064
iPhone 11 +11%
513644

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM OxygenOS 10 -
OS size 17 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4085 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Warp Charge (50% in 20 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
7 Pro
10:10 hr
iPhone 11 +51%
15:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
7 Pro
14:33 hr
iPhone 11 +29%
18:43 hr
Talk (3G)
7 Pro +96%
34:24 hr
iPhone 11
17:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 7 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
7 Pro
118
iPhone 11 +9%
129
Video quality
7 Pro
98
iPhone 11 +11%
109
Generic camera score
7 Pro
111
iPhone 11 +7%
119

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
7 Pro +9%
90.8 dB
iPhone 11
83 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2019 September 2019
Release date May 2019 September 2019
Launch price ~ 550 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 1.199 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.394 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 11. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
16 (88.9%)
2 (11.1%)
Total votes: 18

Related comparisons

1. OnePlus 7 Pro or Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
2. OnePlus 7 Pro or Huawei P30 Pro
3. OnePlus 7 Pro or Xiaomi Mi Note 10
4. OnePlus 7 Pro or Huawei P40 Pro
5. OnePlus 7 Pro or OnePlus 7T
6. Apple iPhone 11 or Samsung Galaxy S10
7. Apple iPhone 11 or Samsung Galaxy A51
8. Apple iPhone 11 or Apple iPhone XR
9. Apple iPhone 11 or Huawei P30
10. Apple iPhone 11 or Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish