Home > Smartphone comparison > 7 Pro vs iPhone 13 – which one to choose?

OnePlus 7 Pro vs Apple iPhone 13

Ванплас 7 Про
VS
Эпл Айфон 13
OnePlus 7 Pro
Apple iPhone 13

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch OnePlus 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 15, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 29 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 858 mAh larger battery capacity: 4085 vs 3227 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 12% higher pixel density (516 vs 460 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (804K versus 335K)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Shows 30% longer battery life (36:13 vs 27:56 hours)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (797 against 614 nits)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
  • The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
7 Pro
vs
iPhone 13

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 516 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 129%
PWM 122 Hz 609 Hz
Response time 6 ms 7.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
7 Pro
614 nits
iPhone 13 +30%
797 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gold, Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
7 Pro +2%
88.1%
iPhone 13
86%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 7 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Apple GPU
GPU clock 585 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
7 Pro
729
iPhone 13 +136%
1721
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7 Pro
2678
iPhone 13 +73%
4626
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
7 Pro
335107
iPhone 13 +140%
804149
CPU 95117 219838
GPU 96995 329364
Memory 65014 121868
UX 78845 133943
Total score 335107 804149
3DMark Wild Life Performance
7 Pro
2115
iPhone 13 +317%
8810
Stability 97% 79%
Graphics test 12 FPS 52 FPS
Graphics score 2115 8810
PCMark 3.0 score 10942 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM OxygenOS 10 15.4
OS size 17 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4085 mAh 3227 mAh
Charge power 30 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Warp Charge (50% in 20 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:07 hr 13:11 hr
Watching video 11:21 hr 14:33 hr
Gaming 04:31 hr 05:31 hr
Standby 104 hr 123 hr
General battery life
7 Pro
27:56 hr
iPhone 13 +30%
36:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 7 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
7 Pro
118
iPhone 13 +17%
138
Video quality
7 Pro
98
iPhone 13 +19%
117
Generic camera score
7 Pro
111
iPhone 13 +17%
130

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
7 Pro +9%
90.9 dB
iPhone 13
83.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2019 September 2021
Release date May 2019 September 2021
SAR (head) 1.199 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.394 W/kg 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone XS or OnePlus 7 Pro
2. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus or OnePlus 7 Pro
3. OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7 Pro
4. Xiaomi Mi 9 or OnePlus 7 Pro
5. Xiaomi Redmi K20 or OnePlus 7 Pro
6. Apple iPhone XR or Apple iPhone 13
7. Apple iPhone 11 Pro or Apple iPhone 13
8. Samsung Galaxy S20 or Apple iPhone 13
9. Apple iPhone 12 Pro or Apple iPhone 13
10. Apple iPhone 11 or Apple iPhone 13

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish