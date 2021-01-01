OnePlus 7 Pro vs Apple iPhone SE (2020)
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch OnePlus 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 15, 2019, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7 Pro
- Comes with 2264 mAh larger battery capacity: 4085 vs 1821 mAh
- Thinner bezels – 22.7% more screen real estate
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Has a 1.97 inches larger screen size
- Shows 44% longer battery life (85 vs 59 hours)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 58% higher pixel density (516 vs 326 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
- Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (665 against 608 nits)
- The phone is 11-months newer
- Better grip in hands – the body is 8.6 mm narrower
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
84
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
77
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
81
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|750 x 1334 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|16:9
|PPI
|516 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|88.1%
|65.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|99.9%
|PWM
|122 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|6 ms
|29 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|2457:1
Design and build
|Height
|162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|148 gramm (5.22 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX4
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Gold, Gray, Blue
|White, Black, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|585 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8, 12 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
722
iPhone SE (2020) +84%
1332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2644
iPhone SE (2020) +29%
3414
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
464064
461887
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|ROM
|OxygenOS 10
|-
|OS size
|17 GB
|8.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4085 mAh
|1821 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Warp Charge (50% in 20 min)
|Yes (55% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|2:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:10 hr
iPhone SE (2020) +33%
13:39 hr
Watching videos (Player)
7 Pro +67%
14:33 hr
8:56 hr
Talk (3G)
7 Pro +240%
34:24 hr
10:07 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|117°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|- Bokeh mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of OnePlus 7 Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|25 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
7 Pro +15%
118
103
Video quality
98
Generic camera score
7 Pro +10%
111
101
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2019
|April 2020
|Release date
|May 2019
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 550 USD
|~ 500 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.199 W/kg
|0.98 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.394 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 7 Pro. But if the performance and software are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone SE (2020).
