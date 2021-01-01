Home > Smartphone comparison > 7 Pro vs iPhone SE (2020) – which one to choose?

OnePlus 7 Pro vs Apple iPhone SE (2020)

OnePlus 7 Pro
VS
Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch OnePlus 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 15, 2019, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7 Pro
  • Comes with 2264 mAh larger battery capacity: 4085 vs 1821 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 22.7% more screen real estate
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Has a 1.97 inches larger screen size
  • Shows 44% longer battery life (85 vs 59 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 58% higher pixel density (516 vs 326 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (665 against 608 nits)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.6 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
7 Pro
Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 516 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 88.1% 65.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 99.9%
PWM 122 Hz Not detected
Response time 6 ms 29 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2457:1
Max. Brightness
7 Pro
608 nits
iPhone SE (2020) +9%
665 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gold, Gray, Blue White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
7 Pro +35%
88.1%
iPhone SE (2020)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 7 Pro and Apple iPhone SE (2020) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 585 MHz -
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
7 Pro
722
iPhone SE (2020) +84%
1332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7 Pro
2644
iPhone SE (2020) +29%
3414
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
7 Pro
464064
iPhone SE (2020)
461887

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM OxygenOS 10 -
OS size 17 GB 8.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4085 mAh 1821 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Warp Charge (50% in 20 min) Yes (55% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 2:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
7 Pro
10:10 hr
iPhone SE (2020) +33%
13:39 hr
Watching videos (Player)
7 Pro +67%
14:33 hr
iPhone SE (2020)
8:56 hr
Talk (3G)
7 Pro +240%
34:24 hr
iPhone SE (2020)
10:07 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 117° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 7 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
7 Pro +15%
118
iPhone SE (2020)
103
Video quality
Generic camera score
7 Pro +10%
111
iPhone SE (2020)
101

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
7 Pro +6%
90.8 dB
iPhone SE (2020)
85.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced May 2019 April 2020
Release date May 2019 April 2020
Launch price ~ 550 USD ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) 1.199 W/kg 0.98 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.394 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 7 Pro. But if the performance and software are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone SE (2020).

