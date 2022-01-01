Home > Smartphone comparison > 7 Pro vs iPhone SE (2022) – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch OnePlus 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 15, 2019, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 34 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7 Pro
  • Comes with 2067 mAh larger battery capacity: 4085 vs 2018 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 22.7% more screen real estate
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Has a 1.97 inches larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 58% higher pixel density (516 vs 326 PPI)
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (27:56 vs 25:41 hours)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (729K versus 335K)
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
  • The phone is 2-years and 10-months newer
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.6 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 516 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 65.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 99.9%
PWM 122 Hz -
Response time 6 ms 38 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1655:1
Max. Brightness
7 Pro +2%
614 nits
iPhone SE (2022)
603 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gold, Gray, Blue White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
7 Pro +35%
88.1%
iPhone SE (2022)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 7 Pro and Apple iPhone SE (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3223 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Apple GPU
GPU clock 585 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
7 Pro
729
iPhone SE (2022) +136%
1724
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7 Pro
2678
iPhone SE (2022) +72%
4608
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
7 Pro
335107
iPhone SE (2022) +118%
729009
CPU 95117 197658
GPU 96995 298378
Memory 65014 105062
UX 78845 128775
Total score 335107 729009
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 97% -
Graphics test 12 FPS -
Graphics score 2115 -
PCMark 3.0 score 10942 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.4)
ROM OxygenOS 10 -
OS size 17 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4085 mAh 2018 mAh
Charge power 30 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Warp Charge (50% in 20 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:07 hr 09:55 hr
Watching video 11:21 hr 08:38 hr
Gaming 04:31 hr 03:26 hr
Standby 104 hr 93 hr
General battery life
7 Pro +9%
27:56 hr
iPhone SE (2022)
25:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 117° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 7 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
7 Pro +6%
90.9 dB
iPhone SE (2022)
85.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced May 2019 March 2022
Release date May 2019 March 2022
SAR (head) 1.199 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.394 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone SE (2022). But if the display, battery life, and camera are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 7 Pro.

