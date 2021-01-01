Home > Smartphone comparison > 7 Pro vs iPhone X – which one to choose?

OnePlus 7 Pro vs Apple iPhone X

VS
OnePlus 7 Pro
Apple iPhone X

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch OnePlus 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 15, 2019, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7 Pro
  • Has a 0.87 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1369 mAh larger battery capacity: 4085 vs 2716 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 15% longer battery life (85 vs 74 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (287K versus 251K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (665 against 610 nits)
  • 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 929 and 729 points
  • Weighs 32 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
7 Pro
82
iPhone X
69
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
7 Pro
75
iPhone X
69
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
7 Pro
72
iPhone X
61
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
7 Pro
75
iPhone X
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
7 Pro
81
iPhone X
62
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
7 Pro
74
iPhone X
67

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
7 Pro
vs
iPhone X

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 516 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 99.3%
PWM 122 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 6 ms 2.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
7 Pro
610 nits
iPhone X +9%
665 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gold, Gray, Blue Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
7 Pro +6%
88.1%
iPhone X
82.9%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 7 Pro and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 2.39 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Apple GPU
GPU clock 585 MHz -
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
7 Pro
729
iPhone X +27%
929
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7 Pro +12%
2669
iPhone X
2387
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
7 Pro +50%
370932
iPhone X
247466
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
7 Pro +14%
287393
iPhone X
251266
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM OxygenOS 10 -
OS size 17 GB 5.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4085 mAh 2716 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Warp Charge (50% in 20 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
7 Pro +9%
10:10 hr
iPhone X
9:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
7 Pro +19%
14:33 hr
iPhone X
12:07 hr
Talk (3G)
7 Pro +80%
34:24 hr
iPhone X
19:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 117° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 7 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3472 x 2063
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
7 Pro +17%
118
iPhone X
101
Video quality
7 Pro +10%
98
iPhone X
89
Generic camera score
7 Pro +14%
111
iPhone X
97

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
7 Pro +7%
90.9 dB
iPhone X
85.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2019 September 2017
Release date May 2019 November 2017
Launch price ~ 550 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 1.199 W/kg 0.87 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.394 W/kg 0.97 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

