Home > Smartphone comparison > 7 Pro vs iPhone XS Max – which one to choose?

OnePlus 7 Pro vs Apple iPhone XS Max

Ванплас 7 Про
VS
Эпл Айфон ХС Макс
OnePlus 7 Pro
Apple iPhone XS Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch OnePlus 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 15, 2019, against the Apple iPhone XS Max, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7 Pro
  • Comes with 911 mAh larger battery capacity: 4085 vs 3174 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (85 vs 79 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 13% higher pixel density (516 vs 456 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Max
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (396K versus 287K)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
7 Pro
vs
iPhone XS Max

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.4:9
PPI 516 ppi 456 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 85.41%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 98.8%
PWM 122 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 6 ms 11.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
7 Pro
610 nits
iPhone XS Max +7%
651 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gold, Gray, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
7 Pro +3%
88.1%
iPhone XS Max
85.41%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 7 Pro and Apple iPhone XS Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 585 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
7 Pro
729
iPhone XS Max +4%
756
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7 Pro +32%
2669
iPhone XS Max
2027
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
7 Pro +22%
370932
iPhone XS Max
304281
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
7 Pro
287393
iPhone XS Max +38%
396012
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM OxygenOS 10 -
OS size 17 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4085 mAh 3174 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Warp Charge (50% in 20 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 03:29 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
7 Pro
10:10 hr
iPhone XS Max +10%
11:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
7 Pro +7%
14:33 hr
iPhone XS Max
13:43 hr
Talk (3G)
7 Pro +113%
34:24 hr
iPhone XS Max
16:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 117° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 7 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
7 Pro +7%
118
iPhone XS Max
110
Video quality
7 Pro +2%
98
iPhone XS Max
96
Generic camera score
7 Pro +6%
111
iPhone XS Max
105

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
7 Pro +18%
90.9 dB
iPhone XS Max
77.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2019 September 2018
Release date May 2019 September 2018
Launch price ~ 550 USD ~ 1212 USD
SAR (head) 1.199 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.394 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 7 Pro. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone XS Max.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
8 (66.7%)
4 (33.3%)
Total votes: 12

Related comparisons

1. 7 Pro and Mi 9T Pro
2. 7 Pro and iPhone XR
3. 7 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max
4. 7 Pro and Galaxy S20
5. 7 Pro and 8 Pro
6. iPhone XS Max and Mi 9T Pro
7. iPhone XS Max and Galaxy S10 Plus
8. iPhone XS Max and iPhone XS
9. iPhone XS Max and iPhone 11 Pro
10. iPhone XS Max and Galaxy S20 Plus

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish