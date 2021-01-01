Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch OnePlus 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 15, 2019, against the Asus ROG Phone 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.