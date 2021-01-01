Home > Smartphone comparison > 7 Pro vs Zenfone 6 ZS630KL – which one to choose?

OnePlus 7 Pro vs ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch OnePlus 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 15, 2019, against the ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 28% higher pixel density (516 vs 403 PPI)
  • Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (610 against 450 nits)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL
  • 60% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (458K versus 287K)
  • Shows 32% longer battery life (112 vs 85 hours)
  • Comes with 915 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4085 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 16 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
7 Pro
vs
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 516 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 83.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 98.7%
PWM 122 Hz 2404 Hz
Response time 6 ms 34.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1835:1
Max. Brightness
7 Pro +36%
610 nits
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL
450 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gold, Gray, Blue Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
7 Pro +5%
88.1%
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL
83.8%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 7 Pro and ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 640
GPU clock 585 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 2 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
7 Pro
729
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL +2%
740
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7 Pro +1%
2669
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL
2654
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
7 Pro +2%
370932
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL
362188
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
7 Pro
287393
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL +60%
458951
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu (236th and 108th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM OxygenOS 10 Zen UI
OS size 17 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4085 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Warp Charge (50% in 20 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 2:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
7 Pro
10:10 hr
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL +53%
15:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
7 Pro
14:33 hr
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL +12%
16:07 hr
Talk (3G)
7 Pro
34:24 hr
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL +6%
36:22 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 125°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 2 (48 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 7 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels -
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 -
Aperture f/2.0 -
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS -

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
7 Pro +10%
118
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL
107
Video quality
Generic camera score
7 Pro +7%
111
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL
104

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features A2DP PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
7 Pro +7%
90.9 dB
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL
84.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2019 May 2019
Release date May 2019 May 2019
Launch price ~ 550 USD ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) 1.199 W/kg 1.57 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.394 W/kg 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 7 Pro. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL.

