Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch OnePlus 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 15, 2019, against the Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • 31% higher pixel density (516 vs 395 PPI)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 24 grams less
Reasons to consider the Asus Zenfone 7 Pro
  • Comes with 915 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4085 mAh
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (99 vs 85 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (590K versus 463K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (735 against 609 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
7 Pro
vs
Zenfone 7 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 516 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 99.9%
PWM 122 Hz 384 Hz
Response time 6 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
7 Pro
609 nits
Zenfone 7 Pro +21%
735 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 230 gramm (8.11 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gold, Gray, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
7 Pro +5%
88.1%
Zenfone 7 Pro
84.2%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 7 Pro and Asus Zenfone 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 650
GPU clock 585 MHz 645 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~1365 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
7 Pro
729
Zenfone 7 Pro +33%
967
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7 Pro
2662
Zenfone 7 Pro +23%
3275
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
7 Pro
463084
Zenfone 7 Pro +28%
590541

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM OxygenOS 10 ZenUI 7
OS size 17 GB 20.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4085 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Warp Charge (50% in 20 min) Yes (56% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
7 Pro
10:10 hr
Zenfone 7 Pro +14%
11:55 hr
Watching videos (Player)
7 Pro
14:33 hr
Zenfone 7 Pro +5%
15:03 hr
Talk (3G)
7 Pro +16%
34:24 hr
Zenfone 7 Pro
29:48 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9280 x 6920
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 113°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 7 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels -
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 -
Aperture f/2.0 -
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS -

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
7 Pro +3%
90.6 dB
Zenfone 7 Pro
87.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2019 August 2020
Release date May 2019 September 2020
Launch price ~ 550 USD ~ 900 USD
SAR (head) 1.199 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.394 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Asus Zenfone 7 Pro. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 7 Pro.

