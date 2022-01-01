Home > Smartphone comparison > 7 Pro vs Pixel 3 – which one to choose?

OnePlus 7 Pro vs Google Pixel 3

OnePlus 7 Pro
Google Pixel 3

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch OnePlus 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 15, 2019, against the Google Pixel 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Has a 1.17 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 1170 mAh larger battery capacity: 4085 vs 2915 mAh
  • Shows 36% longer battery life (27:56 vs 20:31 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 44% higher maximum brightness (614 against 425 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 9.23% more screen real estate
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (335K versus 261K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.7 mm narrower
  • Weighs 58 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
7 Pro
80
Pixel 3
64
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
7 Pro
55
Pixel 3
42
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
7 Pro
70
Pixel 3
59
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
7 Pro
73
Pixel 3
55
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
7 Pro
80
Pixel 3
74
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
7 Pro
69
Pixel 3
57

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
7 Pro
vs
Pixel 3

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 516 ppi 439 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 78.87%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 99.6%
PWM 122 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 6 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
7 Pro +44%
614 nits
Pixel 3
425 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 145.6 mm (5.73 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 68.2 mm (2.69 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gold, Gray, Blue White, Black, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
7 Pro +12%
88.1%
Pixel 3
78.87%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 7 Pro and Google Pixel 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 630
GPU clock 585 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
7 Pro +43%
729
Pixel 3
509
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7 Pro +36%
2678
Pixel 3
1974
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
7 Pro +28%
335107
Pixel 3
261667
CPU 95117 69211
GPU 96995 90936
Memory 65014 44657
UX 78845 57727
Total score 335107 261667
3DMark Wild Life Performance
7 Pro +29%
2115
Pixel 3
1642
Stability 97% 93%
Graphics test 12 FPS 9 FPS
Graphics score 2115 1642
PCMark 3.0 score 10942 8914
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM OxygenOS 10 Stock Android
OS size 17 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4085 mAh 2915 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Warp Charge (50% in 20 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:07 hr 06:22 hr
Watching video 11:21 hr 09:07 hr
Gaming 04:31 hr 03:04 hr
Standby 104 hr 76 hr
General battery life
7 Pro +36%
27:56 hr
Pixel 3
20:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 7 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 3 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.8
Focal length 25 mm 28 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.4 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
7 Pro +15%
118
Pixel 3
103
Video quality
7 Pro
98
Pixel 3
98
Generic camera score
7 Pro +10%
111
Pixel 3
101

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
7 Pro +7%
90.9 dB
Pixel 3
84.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2019 October 2018
Release date May 2019 November 2018
SAR (head) 1.199 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.394 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

