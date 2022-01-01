Home > Smartphone comparison > 7 Pro vs Pixel 4a – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch OnePlus 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 15, 2019, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.86 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 945 mAh larger battery capacity: 4085 vs 3140 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 16% higher pixel density (516 vs 443 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (797 against 614 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Weighs 63 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.5 mm narrower
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
7 Pro
80
Pixel 4a
75
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
7 Pro
55
Pixel 4a
45
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
7 Pro
70
Pixel 4a
64
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
7 Pro
73
Pixel 4a
58
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
7 Pro
80
Pixel 4a
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
7 Pro
69
Pixel 4a
62

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
7 Pro
vs
Pixel 4a

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 5.81 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 516 ppi 443 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 83.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 95.3%
PWM 122 Hz 255 Hz
Response time 6 ms 6.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
7 Pro
614 nits
Pixel 4a +30%
797 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 143 gramm (5.04 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Gold, Gray, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
7 Pro +6%
88.1%
Pixel 4a
83.3%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 7 Pro and Google Pixel 4a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 618
GPU clock 585 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
7 Pro +32%
729
Pixel 4a
551
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7 Pro +64%
2678
Pixel 4a
1637
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
7 Pro +6%
335107
Pixel 4a
316028
CPU 95117 101186
GPU 96995 79209
Memory 65014 59587
UX 78845 78244
Total score 335107 316028
3DMark Wild Life Performance
7 Pro +111%
2115
Pixel 4a
1003
Stability 97% 99%
Graphics test 12 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 2115 1003
PCMark 3.0 score 10942 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM OxygenOS 10 Stock Android
OS size 17 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4085 mAh 3140 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Warp Charge (50% in 20 min) Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:27 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:07 hr 08:45 hr
Watching video 11:21 hr 11:16 hr
Gaming 04:31 hr 04:05 hr
Standby 104 hr 99 hr
General battery life
7 Pro +4%
27:56 hr
Pixel 4a
26:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 117° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 7 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
7 Pro
118
Pixel 4a +3%
122
Video quality
7 Pro
98
Pixel 4a
98
Generic camera score
7 Pro
111
Pixel 4a
111

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
7 Pro +6%
90.9 dB
Pixel 4a
86 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced May 2019 August 2020
Release date May 2019 October 2020
SAR (head) 1.199 W/kg 1.37 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.394 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.

