Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch OnePlus 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 15, 2019, against the Google Pixel 5a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 25% higher pixel density (516 vs 413 PPI)
  • Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 726 and 645 points
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5a 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Shows 44% longer battery life (122 vs 85 hours)
  • Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (854 against 610 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • Comes with 595 mAh larger battery capacity: 4680 vs 4085 mAh
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (379K versus 334K)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.34 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 516 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 85%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 122 Hz -
Response time 6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
7 Pro
610 nits
Pixel 5a 5G +40%
854 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 IP67
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gold, Gray, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
7 Pro +4%
88.1%
Pixel 5a 5G
85%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 7 Pro and Google Pixel 5a 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 620
GPU clock 585 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~700 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
7 Pro +13%
726
Pixel 5a 5G
645
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7 Pro +38%
2684
Pixel 5a 5G
1949
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
7 Pro
334058
Pixel 5a 5G +13%
379048
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM OxygenOS 10 Stock Android
OS size 17 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4085 mAh 4680 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Warp Charge (50% in 20 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
7 Pro
10:10 hr
Pixel 5a 5G +81%
18:27 hr
Watching videos (Player)
7 Pro
14:33 hr
Pixel 5a 5G +49%
21:32 hr
Talk (3G)
7 Pro +5%
34:24 hr
Pixel 5a 5G
32:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 7 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
7 Pro
118
Pixel 5a 5G
n/a
Video quality
Generic camera score
7 Pro
111
Pixel 5a 5G
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 15
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
7 Pro
90.9 dB
Pixel 5a 5G
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced May 2019 August 2021
Release date May 2019 October 2021
SAR (head) 1.199 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.394 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 5a 5G. But if the performance, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 7 Pro.

