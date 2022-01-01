Home > Smartphone comparison > 7 Pro vs Pixel 6 Pro – which one to choose?

OnePlus 7 Pro vs Google Pixel 6 Pro

Ванплас 7 Про
VS
Гугл Пиксель 6 Про
OnePlus 7 Pro
Google Pixel 6 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch OnePlus 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 15, 2019, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 30 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7 Pro
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (771K versus 335K)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Comes with 918 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 4085 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (860 against 614 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 23W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
7 Pro
vs
Pixel 6 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 516 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 88.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 98.5%
PWM 122 Hz 360 Hz
Response time 6 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
7 Pro
614 nits
Pixel 6 Pro +40%
860 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gold, Gray, Blue White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
7 Pro
88.1%
Pixel 6 Pro +1%
88.8%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 7 Pro and Google Pixel 6 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Google Tensor
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 585 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
7 Pro
729
Pixel 6 Pro +42%
1035
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7 Pro
2678
Pixel 6 Pro +5%
2821
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
7 Pro
335107
Pixel 6 Pro +130%
771218
CPU 95117 199110
GPU 96995 299002
Memory 65014 119211
UX 78845 161867
Total score 335107 771218
3DMark Wild Life Performance
7 Pro
2115
Pixel 6 Pro +194%
6218
Stability 97% 55%
Graphics test 12 FPS 37 FPS
Graphics score 2115 6218
PCMark 3.0 score 10942 11364
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 12
ROM OxygenOS 10 Stock Android
OS size 17 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4085 mAh 5003 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Warp Charge (50% in 20 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:59 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:07 hr 08:56 hr
Watching video 11:21 hr 12:29 hr
Gaming 04:31 hr 05:04 hr
Standby 104 hr 93 hr
General battery life
7 Pro +2%
27:56 hr
Pixel 6 Pro
27:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 4x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 114°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 104 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 7 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 11.1 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3840 x 2880
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
7 Pro
118
Pixel 6 Pro
n/a
Video quality
Generic camera score
7 Pro
111
Pixel 6 Pro
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
7 Pro +7%
90.9 dB
Pixel 6 Pro
84.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2019 October 2021
Release date May 2019 October 2021
SAR (head) 1.199 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.394 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. OnePlus 7 Pro or Apple iPhone XR
2. OnePlus 7 Pro or Apple iPhone XS Max
3. OnePlus 7 Pro or OnePlus 9
4. OnePlus 7 Pro or Samsung Galaxy Note 9
5. OnePlus 7 Pro or Huawei P30 Pro
6. Google Pixel 6 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
7. Google Pixel 6 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
8. Google Pixel 6 Pro or Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
9. Google Pixel 6 Pro or Google Pixel 6
10. Google Pixel 6 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S22

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish