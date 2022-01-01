Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch OnePlus 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 15, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 37 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.