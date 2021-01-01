Home > Smartphone comparison > 7 Pro vs Honor View 30 Pro – which one to choose?

OnePlus 7 Pro vs Huawei Honor View 30 Pro

Ванплас 7 Про
OnePlus 7 Pro
VS
Хуавей Хонор View 30 Pro
Huawei Honor View 30 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch OnePlus 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 15, 2019, against the Huawei Honor View 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 29% higher pixel density (516 vs 400 PPI)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (608 against 543 nits)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor View 30 Pro
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 778 and 722 points
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
7 Pro
vs
Honor View 30 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 516 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 88.1% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 122 Hz -
Response time 6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
7 Pro +12%
608 nits
Honor View 30 Pro
543 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gold, Gray, Blue White, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
7 Pro +4%
88.1%
Honor View 30 Pro
84.9%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 7 Pro and Huawei Honor View 30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 585 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
7 Pro
722
Honor View 30 Pro +8%
778
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7 Pro
2644
Honor View 30 Pro +14%
3008
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
7 Pro
464064
Honor View 30 Pro +4%
480405

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM OxygenOS 10 Magic UI 3
OS size 17 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4085 mAh 4100 mAh
Charge power 30 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Warp Charge (50% in 20 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 0:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
7 Pro
10:10 hr
Honor View 30 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
7 Pro
14:33 hr
Honor View 30 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
7 Pro
34:24 hr
Honor View 30 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 109°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 7 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei Honor View 30 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
7 Pro
118
Honor View 30 Pro +13%
133
Video quality
Generic camera score
7 Pro
111
Honor View 30 Pro +10%
122

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
7 Pro
90.8 dB
Honor View 30 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2019 November 2019
Release date May 2019 March 2020
Launch price ~ 550 USD ~ 462 USD
SAR (head) 1.199 W/kg 1.162 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.394 W/kg 1.47 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 7 Pro. But if the battery life and camera are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor View 30 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

