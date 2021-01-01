Home > Smartphone comparison > 7 Pro vs Mate 20 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch OnePlus 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 15, 2019, against the Huawei Mate 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 35% higher pixel density (516 vs 381 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (464K versus 360K)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (92 vs 85 hours)
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (764 against 608 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
7 Pro
84
Mate 20
67
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
7 Pro
83
Mate 20
70
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
7 Pro
75
Mate 20
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
7 Pro
74
Mate 20
66
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
7 Pro
79
Mate 20
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
7 Pro
77
Mate 20
70

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
7 Pro
vs
Mate 20

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1080 x 2244 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.7:9
PPI 516 ppi 381 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 88.1% 88%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 97.4%
PWM 122 Hz 14880 Hz
Response time 6 ms 16.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2172:1
Max. Brightness
7 Pro
608 nits
Mate 20 +26%
764 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gold, Gray, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
7 Pro
88.1%
Mate 20
88%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 7 Pro and Huawei Mate 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 585 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
7 Pro +11%
722
Mate 20
649
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7 Pro +18%
2644
Mate 20
2232
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
7 Pro +29%
464064
Mate 20
360289

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM OxygenOS 10 EMUI 10.1
OS size 17 GB 14.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4085 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Warp Charge (50% in 20 min) Yes, SuperCharge 2.0 (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
7 Pro
10:10 hr
Mate 20 +92%
19:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
7 Pro
14:33 hr
Mate 20
14:38 hr
Talk (3G)
7 Pro +52%
34:24 hr
Mate 20
22:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (BSI CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 7 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
7 Pro
118
Mate 20
n/a
Video quality
7 Pro
98
Mate 20
n/a
Generic camera score
7 Pro
111
Mate 20
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 16 21
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
7 Pro +16%
90.8 dB
Mate 20
78 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2019 October 2018
Release date May 2019 November 2018
Launch price ~ 550 USD ~ 722 USD
SAR (head) 1.199 W/kg 0.44 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.394 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

