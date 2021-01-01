Home > Smartphone comparison > 7 Pro vs Mate 30 Pro – which one to choose?

OnePlus 7 Pro vs Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Ванплас 7 Про
OnePlus 7 Pro
VS
Хуавей Мейт 30 Про
Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch OnePlus 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 15, 2019, against the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 26% higher pixel density (516 vs 409 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 30 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Shows 21% longer battery life (103 vs 85 hours)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Comes with 415 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4085 mAh
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (671 against 608 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 6% more screen real estate
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
7 Pro
vs
Mate 30 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1176 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 516 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 88.1% 94.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 98.1%
PWM 122 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 6 ms 3.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
7 Pro
608 nits
Mate 30 Pro +10%
671 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 158.1 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gold, Gray, Blue Black, Gold, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
7 Pro
88.1%
Mate 30 Pro +7%
94.1%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 7 Pro and Huawei Mate 30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 HiSilicon Kirin 990
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 585 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~768 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
7 Pro
722
Mate 30 Pro +8%
777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7 Pro
2644
Mate 30 Pro +16%
3067
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
7 Pro
464064
Mate 30 Pro +3%
479924
AnTuTu Ranking List (61st and 55th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM OxygenOS 10 EMUI 11
OS size 17 GB 27.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4085 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 30 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Warp Charge (50% in 20 min) Yes, SuperCharge (25% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
7 Pro
10:10 hr
Mate 30 Pro +44%
14:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
7 Pro
14:33 hr
Mate 30 Pro +27%
18:19 hr
Talk (3G)
7 Pro +70%
34:24 hr
Mate 30 Pro
20:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8500 x 4700
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX608 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 7 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei Mate 30 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
7 Pro
118
Mate 30 Pro +11%
131
Video quality
7 Pro
98
Mate 30 Pro +2%
100
Generic camera score
7 Pro
111
Mate 30 Pro +9%
121

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 16 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
7 Pro +11%
90.8 dB
Mate 30 Pro
82 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2019 September 2019
Release date May 2019 November 2019
Launch price ~ 550 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 1.199 W/kg 0.4 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.394 W/kg 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. But if the display and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. 7 Pro or Mi 9T Pro
2. 7 Pro or iPhone XR
3. 7 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max
4. 7 Pro or Galaxy S20
5. 7 Pro or OnePlus 7
6. Mate 30 Pro or iPhone 11
7. Mate 30 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro
8. Mate 30 Pro or Galaxy S20 Plus
9. Mate 30 Pro or P40 Pro
10. Mate 30 Pro or Mate 30

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish