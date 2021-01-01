OnePlus 7 Pro vs Huawei Mate 30 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch OnePlus 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 15, 2019, against the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 26% higher pixel density (516 vs 409 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 30 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Shows 21% longer battery life (103 vs 85 hours)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Supports wireless charging up to 27W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Comes with 415 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4085 mAh
- Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (671 against 608 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Thinner bezels – 6% more screen real estate
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
84
74
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
83
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
76
84
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
81
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
78
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.53 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|1176 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|516 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen to body ratio
|88.1%
|94.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|98.1%
|PWM
|122 Hz
|245 Hz
|Response time
|6 ms
|3.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
|158.1 mm (6.22 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX4
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Gold, Gray, Blue
|Black, Gold, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|HiSilicon Kirin 990
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2860 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Mali G76 MP16
|GPU clock
|585 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|~768 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8, 12 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
722
Mate 30 Pro +8%
777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2644
Mate 30 Pro +16%
3067
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
464064
Mate 30 Pro +3%
479924
AnTuTu Ranking List (61st and 55th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10
|ROM
|OxygenOS 10
|EMUI 11
|OS size
|17 GB
|27.3 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4085 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (27 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes, Warp Charge (50% in 20 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (25% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:10 hr
Mate 30 Pro +44%
14:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:33 hr
Mate 30 Pro +27%
18:19 hr
Talk (3G)
7 Pro +70%
34:24 hr
20:10 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8500 x 4700
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|117°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX608 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of OnePlus 7 Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Huawei Mate 30 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2
|Focal length
|25 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
118
Mate 30 Pro +11%
131
Video quality
98
Mate 30 Pro +2%
100
Generic camera score
111
Mate 30 Pro +9%
121
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|16
|21
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2019
|September 2019
|Release date
|May 2019
|November 2019
|Launch price
|~ 550 USD
|~ 875 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.199 W/kg
|0.4 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.394 W/kg
|0.96 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. But if the display and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 7 Pro.
