Home > Smartphone comparison > 7 Pro vs Nova 8 – which one to choose?

OnePlus 7 Pro vs Huawei Nova 8

Ванплас 7 Про
VS
Хуавей Нова 8
OnePlus 7 Pro
Huawei Nova 8

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch OnePlus 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 15, 2019, against the Huawei Nova 8, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 32% higher pixel density (516 vs 392 PPI)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (614 against 546 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 729 and 674 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 8
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (438K versus 335K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 37 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
7 Pro
80
Nova 8
76
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
7 Pro
55
Nova 8
56
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
7 Pro
70
Nova 8
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
7 Pro
73
Nova 8
72
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
7 Pro
80
Nova 8
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
7 Pro
69
Nova 8
69

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
7 Pro
vs
Nova 8

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 516 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 89.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 122 Hz -
Response time 6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
7 Pro +12%
614 nits
Nova 8
546 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gold, Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
7 Pro
88.1%
Nova 8 +1%
89.3%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 7 Pro and Huawei Nova 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2560 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali-G77 MP8
GPU clock 585 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~652 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
7 Pro +8%
729
Nova 8
674
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7 Pro +4%
2678
Nova 8
2583
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
7 Pro
335107
Nova 8 +31%
438591
CPU 95117 -
GPU 96995 -
Memory 65014 -
UX 78845 -
Total score 335107 438591
3DMark Wild Life Performance
7 Pro
2115
Nova 8 +1%
2133
Stability 97% 97%
Graphics test 12 FPS 12 FPS
Graphics score 2115 2133
PCMark 3.0 score 10942 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM OxygenOS 10 EMUI 11
OS size 17 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4085 mAh 3800 mAh
Charge power 30 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Warp Charge (50% in 20 min) Yes (60% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 0:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:07 hr -
Watching video 11:21 hr -
Gaming 04:31 hr -
Standby 104 hr -
General battery life
7 Pro
27:56 hr
Nova 8
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 7 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
7 Pro
118
Nova 8
n/a
Video quality
7 Pro
98
Nova 8
n/a
Generic camera score
7 Pro
111
Nova 8
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
7 Pro
90.9 dB
Nova 8
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced May 2019 December 2020
Release date May 2019 January 2021
SAR (head) 1.199 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.394 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 7 Pro. But if the software, battery life, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Nova 8.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone XS or OnePlus 7 Pro
2. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus or OnePlus 7 Pro
3. OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7 Pro
4. Xiaomi Mi 9 or OnePlus 7 Pro
5. Xiaomi Redmi K20 or OnePlus 7 Pro
6. Huawei Honor 50 or Huawei Nova 8
7. Huawei Nova 8i or Huawei Nova 8

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish