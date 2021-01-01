Home > Smartphone comparison > 7 Pro vs Nova 8 Pro – which one to choose?

OnePlus 7 Pro vs Huawei Nova 8 Pro

Ванплас 7 Про
VS
Хуавей Нова 8 Про
OnePlus 7 Pro
Huawei Nova 8 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch OnePlus 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 15, 2019, against the Huawei Nova 8 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 32% higher pixel density (516 vs 392 PPI)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (462K versus 400K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 8 Pro
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 22 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
7 Pro
vs
Nova 8 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 516 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 89.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 122 Hz -
Response time 6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
7 Pro
604 nits
Nova 8 Pro
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gold, Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
7 Pro
88.1%
Nova 8 Pro +1%
89.3%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 7 Pro and Huawei Nova 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2560 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali-G77 MP8
GPU clock 585 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~652 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
7 Pro +4%
718
Nova 8 Pro
688
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7 Pro +2%
2642
Nova 8 Pro
2582
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
7 Pro +15%
462524
Nova 8 Pro
400600
AnTuTu 8 Rating (68th and 96th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM OxygenOS 10 EMUI 11
OS size 17 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4085 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Warp Charge (50% in 20 min) Yes (60% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 0:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
7 Pro
10:10 hr
Nova 8 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
7 Pro
14:33 hr
Nova 8 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
7 Pro
34:24 hr
Nova 8 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 7 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
7 Pro
118
Nova 8 Pro
n/a
Video quality
7 Pro
98
Nova 8 Pro
n/a
Generic camera score
7 Pro
111
Nova 8 Pro
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
7 Pro
90.2 dB
Nova 8 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced May 2019 December 2020
Release date May 2019 January 2021
Launch price ~ 550 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 1.199 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.394 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 7 Pro. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Nova 8 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

