OnePlus 7 Pro vs Huawei P20 Pro

VS
OnePlus 7 Pro
Huawei P20 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch OnePlus 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 15, 2019, against the Huawei P20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7 Pro
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 26% higher pixel density (516 vs 408 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 6.1% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Weighs 26 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
7 Pro
82
P20 Pro
65
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
7 Pro
76
P20 Pro
48
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
7 Pro
72
P20 Pro
69
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
7 Pro
75
P20 Pro
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
7 Pro
81
P20 Pro
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
7 Pro
75
P20 Pro
63

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
7 Pro
vs
P20 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1080 x 2240 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.7:9
PPI 516 ppi 408 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 82%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 122 Hz 238 Hz
Response time 6 ms 4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
7 Pro +4%
610 nits
P20 Pro
587 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 155 mm (6.1 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 73 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gold, Gray, Blue Black, Gold, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
7 Pro +7%
88.1%
P20 Pro
82%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 7 Pro and Huawei P20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 585 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
7 Pro +111%
729
P20 Pro
346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7 Pro +93%
2669
P20 Pro
1385
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
7 Pro +77%
370932
P20 Pro
209143
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
7 Pro +8%
287393
P20 Pro
266034
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM OxygenOS 10 EMUI 10
OS size 17 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4085 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Warp Charge (50% in 20 min) Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
7 Pro
10:10 hr
P20 Pro +42%
14:30 hr
Watching videos (Player)
7 Pro +9%
14:33 hr
P20 Pro
13:14 hr
Talk (3G)
7 Pro +67%
34:24 hr
P20 Pro
20:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Monochrome lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 7 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei P20 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
7 Pro +4%
118
P20 Pro
114
Video quality
7 Pro
98
P20 Pro
98
Generic camera score
7 Pro +2%
111
P20 Pro
109

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
7 Pro +7%
90.9 dB
P20 Pro
84.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2019 March 2018
Release date May 2019 April 2018
Launch price ~ 550 USD ~ 687 USD
SAR (head) 1.199 W/kg 0.73 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.394 W/kg 1.22 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.

