Home > Smartphone comparison > 7 Pro vs P40 Pro Plus – which one to choose?

OnePlus 7 Pro vs Huawei P40 Pro Plus

Ванплас 7 Про
OnePlus 7 Pro
VS
Хуавей П40 Про Plus
Huawei P40 Pro Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch OnePlus 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 15, 2019, against the Huawei P40 Pro Plus, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7 Pro
  • Stereo speakers
  • 17% higher pixel density (516 vs 441 PPI)
  • Weighs 20 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro Plus
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (95 vs 85 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 40W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (528K versus 464K)
  • Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (752 against 608 nits)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
7 Pro
vs
P40 Pro Plus

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1200 x 2640 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 516 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 88.1% 86.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 99.3%
PWM 122 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 6 ms 3.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
7 Pro
608 nits
P40 Pro Plus +24%
752 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 226 gramm (7.97 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 IP68
Rear material Glass Ceramic
Frame material Metal -
Colors Gold, Gray, Blue White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
7 Pro +2%
88.1%
P40 Pro Plus
86.3%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 7 Pro and Huawei P40 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 585 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
7 Pro
722
P40 Pro Plus +8%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7 Pro
2644
P40 Pro Plus +20%
3168
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
7 Pro
464064
P40 Pro Plus +14%
528824
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Results (61st and 32nd place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM OxygenOS 10 EMUI 10.1
OS size 17 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4085 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 30 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (40 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Warp Charge (50% in 20 min) Yes (100% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 0:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
7 Pro
10:10 hr
P40 Pro Plus +33%
13:41 hr
Watching videos (Player)
7 Pro
14:33 hr
P40 Pro Plus +21%
17:39 hr
Talk (3G)
7 Pro +43%
34:24 hr
P40 Pro Plus
24:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8200 x 6100
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 10x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 7680 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 5 (50 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 2.44 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/4.4
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 7 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
7 Pro
118
P40 Pro Plus +22%
144
Video quality
7 Pro
98
P40 Pro Plus +17%
115
Generic camera score
7 Pro
111
P40 Pro Plus +25%
139

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 16 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
7 Pro +9%
90.8 dB
P40 Pro Plus
83 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2019 March 2020
Release date May 2019 March 2020
Launch price ~ 550 USD ~ 1300 USD
SAR (head) 1.199 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.394 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.

