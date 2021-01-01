Home > Smartphone comparison > 7 Pro vs Meizu 16 – which one to choose?

OnePlus 7 Pro
Meizu 16

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch OnePlus 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 15, 2019, against the Meizu 16, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.67 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1075 mAh larger battery capacity: 4085 vs 3010 mAh
  • 66% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (464K versus 279K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 28% higher pixel density (516 vs 402 PPI)
  • Delivers 42% higher maximum brightness (608 against 428 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
Reasons to consider the Meizu 16
  • Weighs 54 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
7 Pro
84
Meizu 16
62
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
7 Pro
83
Meizu 16
60
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
7 Pro
83
Meizu 16
66
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
7 Pro
74
Meizu 16
53
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
7 Pro
81
Meizu 16
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
7 Pro
79
Meizu 16
62

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
7 Pro
vs
Meizu 16

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 516 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 88.1% 84.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 122 Hz -
Response time 6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
7 Pro +42%
608 nits
Meizu 16
428 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 150.5 mm (5.93 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 152 gramm (5.36 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gold, Gray, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
7 Pro +4%
88.1%
Meizu 16
84.6%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 7 Pro and Meizu 16 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 630
GPU clock 585 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
7 Pro +45%
722
Meizu 16
499
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7 Pro +35%
2644
Meizu 16
1953
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
7 Pro +66%
464064
Meizu 16
279952
AnTuTu Android Ranking (61st and 162nd place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM OxygenOS 10 Flyme UI 8.1
OS size 17 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4085 mAh 3010 mAh
Charge power 30 W 24 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Warp Charge (50% in 20 min) Yes, mCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
7 Pro
10:10 hr
Meizu 16
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
7 Pro
14:33 hr
Meizu 16
n/a
Talk (3G)
7 Pro
34:24 hr
Meizu 16
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital (lossless), 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX380 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 7 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5120 x 3840
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.78"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
7 Pro
118
Meizu 16
n/a
Video quality
7 Pro
98
Meizu 16
n/a
Generic camera score
7 Pro
111
Meizu 16
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 12
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
7 Pro
90.8 dB
Meizu 16
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2019 August 2018
Release date May 2019 August 2018
Launch price ~ 550 USD ~ 161 USD
SAR (head) 1.199 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.394 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

