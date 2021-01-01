OnePlus 7 Pro vs Meizu 16
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch OnePlus 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 15, 2019, against the Meizu 16, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7 Pro
- Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Has a 0.67 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1075 mAh larger battery capacity: 4085 vs 3010 mAh
- 66% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (464K versus 279K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 28% higher pixel density (516 vs 402 PPI)
- Delivers 42% higher maximum brightness (608 against 428 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
Reasons to consider the Meizu 16
- Weighs 54 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|18:9
|PPI
|516 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|88.1%
|84.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|-
|PWM
|122 Hz
|-
|Response time
|6 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
|150.5 mm (5.93 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|152 gramm (5.36 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX4
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Gold, Gray, Blue
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 630
|GPU clock
|585 MHz
|710 MHz
|FLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8, 12 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Android Ranking (61st and 162nd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|OxygenOS 10
|Flyme UI 8.1
|OS size
|17 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4085 mAh
|3010 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|24 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Warp Charge (50% in 20 min)
|Yes, mCharge (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital (lossless), 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|117°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX380 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of OnePlus 7 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|5120 x 3840
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|25 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/2.78"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|12
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2019
|August 2018
|Release date
|May 2019
|August 2018
|Launch price
|~ 550 USD
|~ 161 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.199 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.394 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.
