Home > Smartphone comparison > 7 Pro vs Meizu 16Xs – which one to choose?

OnePlus 7 Pro vs Meizu 16Xs

Ванплас 7 Про
OnePlus 7 Pro
VS
Мейзу 16Xs
Meizu 16Xs

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch OnePlus 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 15, 2019, against the Meizu 16Xs, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (464K versus 217K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 29% higher pixel density (516 vs 400 PPI)
  • Delivers 42% higher maximum brightness (608 against 428 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
Reasons to consider the Meizu 16Xs
  • Weighs 41 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
7 Pro
vs
Meizu 16Xs

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1080 x 2232 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.6:9
PPI 516 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 88.1% 84.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 122 Hz -
Response time 6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
7 Pro +42%
608 nits
Meizu 16Xs
428 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 152 mm (5.98 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gold, Gray, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
7 Pro +4%
88.1%
Meizu 16Xs
84.7%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 7 Pro and Meizu 16Xs in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 612
GPU clock 585 MHz 700-750 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
7 Pro +49%
722
Meizu 16Xs
483
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7 Pro +168%
2644
Meizu 16Xs
987
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
7 Pro +113%
464064
Meizu 16Xs
217385
AnTuTu 8 Android Rating (61st and 208th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM OxygenOS 10 Flyme UI
OS size 17 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4085 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 24 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Warp Charge (50% in 20 min) Yes, mCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
7 Pro
10:10 hr
Meizu 16Xs
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
7 Pro
14:33 hr
Meizu 16Xs
n/a
Talk (3G)
7 Pro
34:24 hr
Meizu 16Xs
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 7 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
7 Pro
118
Meizu 16Xs
n/a
Video quality
7 Pro
98
Meizu 16Xs
n/a
Generic camera score
7 Pro
111
Meizu 16Xs
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
7 Pro
90.8 dB
Meizu 16Xs
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced May 2019 May 2019
Release date May 2019 July 2019
Launch price ~ 550 USD ~ 300 USD
SAR (head) 1.199 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.394 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. OnePlus 7 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
2. OnePlus 7 Pro vs Apple iPhone XR
3. OnePlus 7 Pro vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
4. OnePlus 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20
5. OnePlus 7 Pro vs OnePlus 7
6. Meizu 16Xs vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
7. Meizu 16Xs vs Oppo Realme X2
8. Meizu 16Xs vs Meizu 16 Plus

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish