OnePlus 7 Pro vs Meizu 16Xs
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch OnePlus 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 15, 2019, against the Meizu 16Xs, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7 Pro
- Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (464K versus 217K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 29% higher pixel density (516 vs 400 PPI)
- Delivers 42% higher maximum brightness (608 against 428 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
Reasons to consider the Meizu 16Xs
- Weighs 41 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
84
65
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
47
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
74
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
81
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
79
62
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|1080 x 2232 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|18.6:9
|PPI
|516 ppi
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|88.1%
|84.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|-
|PWM
|122 Hz
|-
|Response time
|6 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
|152 mm (5.98 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX4
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Gold, Gray, Blue
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 612
|GPU clock
|585 MHz
|700-750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|~328.2 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8, 12 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
7 Pro +49%
722
483
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7 Pro +168%
2644
987
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
7 Pro +113%
464064
217385
AnTuTu 8 Android Rating (61st and 208th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|OxygenOS 10
|Flyme UI
|OS size
|17 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4085 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|24 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Warp Charge (50% in 20 min)
|Yes, mCharge (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:10 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:33 hr
Talk (3G)
34:24 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|117°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of OnePlus 7 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|25 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
118
Video quality
98
Generic camera score
111
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|15
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2019
|May 2019
|Release date
|May 2019
|July 2019
|Launch price
|~ 550 USD
|~ 300 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.199 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.394 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.
