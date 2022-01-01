Home > Smartphone comparison > 7 Pro vs 10 Pro – which one to choose?

OnePlus 7 Pro vs 10 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro
OnePlus 10 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch OnePlus 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 15, 2019, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 32 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7 Pro
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • 3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (998K versus 335K)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Shows 26% longer battery life (107 vs 85 hours)
  • Comes with 915 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4085 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (776 against 615 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 10
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
7 Pro
80
10 Pro
97
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
7 Pro
56
10 Pro
89
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
7 Pro
72
10 Pro
87
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
7 Pro
74
10 Pro
73
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
7 Pro
80
10 Pro
90
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
7 Pro
69
10 Pro
86

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
7 Pro
vs
10 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 516 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 90%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 122 Hz -
Response time 6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
7 Pro
615 nits
10 Pro +26%
776 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gold, Gray, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
7 Pro
88.1%
10 Pro +2%
90%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 730
GPU clock 585 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
7 Pro
725
10 Pro +34%
971
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7 Pro
2677
10 Pro +28%
3422
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
7 Pro
335478
10 Pro +198%
998794
CPU 95117 229138
GPU 96995 438172
Memory 65014 172155
UX 78845 168167
Total score 335478 998794
3DMark Wild Life Performance
7 Pro
2115
10 Pro +352%
9563
Stability 97% 64%
Graphics test 12 FPS 57 FPS
Graphics score 2115 9563
PCMark 3.0 score 10942 10936
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 12.1
ROM OxygenOS 10 ColorOS 12.1
OS size 17 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4085 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Warp Charge (50% in 20 min) Yes (98% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 0:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
7 Pro
10:10 hr
10 Pro +32%
13:38 hr
Watching videos (Player)
7 Pro
14:33 hr
10 Pro +13%
16:20 hr
Talk (3G)
7 Pro +3%
34:24 hr
10 Pro
33:17 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3.3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 150°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 7 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
7 Pro
118
10 Pro
n/a
Video quality
7 Pro
98
10 Pro
n/a
Generic camera score
7 Pro
111
10 Pro
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
7 Pro
90.9 dB
10 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2019 January 2022
Release date May 2019 January 2022
SAR (head) 1.199 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.394 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

