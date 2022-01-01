Home > Smartphone comparison > 7 Pro vs OnePlus 10R – which one to choose?

OnePlus 7 Pro vs OnePlus 10R

Ванплас 7 Про
VS
Ванплас 10R
OnePlus 7 Pro
OnePlus 10R

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch OnePlus 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 15, 2019, against the OnePlus 10R, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max and came out 36 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 31% higher pixel density (516 vs 394 PPI)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10R
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (785K versus 335K)
  • Comes with 915 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4085 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 3-years newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
7 Pro
vs
OnePlus 10R

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 516 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 87.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 122 Hz -
Response time 6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
7 Pro
614 nits
OnePlus 10R
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Gold, Gray, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
7 Pro +1%
88.1%
OnePlus 10R
87.6%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 10R in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali-G610 MC6
GPU clock 585 MHz -
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
7 Pro
729
OnePlus 10R +36%
991
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7 Pro
2678
OnePlus 10R +38%
3699
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
7 Pro
335107
OnePlus 10R +135%
785967
CPU 95117 187166
GPU 96995 313787
Memory 65014 139641
UX 78845 146237
Total score 335107 785967
3DMark Wild Life Performance
7 Pro
2115
OnePlus 10R
n/a
Stability 97% -
Graphics test 12 FPS -
Graphics score 2115 -
PCMark 3.0 score 10942 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 12
ROM OxygenOS 10 OxygenOS 12.1
OS size 17 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4085 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Warp Charge (50% in 20 min) Yes (50% in 14 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 0:33 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:07 hr -
Watching video 11:21 hr -
Gaming 04:31 hr -
Standby 104 hr -
General battery life
7 Pro
27:56 hr
OnePlus 10R
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 7 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
7 Pro
118
OnePlus 10R
n/a
Video quality
Generic camera score
7 Pro
111
OnePlus 10R
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 12
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
7 Pro
90.9 dB
OnePlus 10R
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2019 April 2022
Release date May 2019 May 2022
SAR (head) 1.199 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.394 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10R is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone XS and OnePlus 7 Pro
2. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and OnePlus 7 Pro
3. OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro
4. Xiaomi Mi 9 and OnePlus 7 Pro
5. Xiaomi Redmi K20 and OnePlus 7 Pro
6. Apple iPhone 13 and OnePlus 10R
7. OnePlus 9R and OnePlus 10R
8. OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus 10R

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish