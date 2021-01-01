Home > Smartphone comparison > 7 Pro vs OnePlus 5 – which one to choose?

OnePlus 7 Pro vs OnePlus 5

VS
OnePlus 7 Pro
OnePlus 5

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch OnePlus 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 15, 2019, against the OnePlus 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Has a 1.17 inches larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 785 mAh larger battery capacity: 4085 vs 3300 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 14.76% more screen real estate
  • 29% higher pixel density (516 vs 401 PPI)
  • Delivers 43% higher maximum brightness (610 against 427 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 5
  • Weighs 53 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
7 Pro
vs
OnePlus 5

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 516 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 73.34%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 122 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 6 ms 4.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
7 Pro +43%
610 nits
OnePlus 5
427 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 154.2 mm (6.07 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.2 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gold, Gray, Blue Black, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
7 Pro +20%
88.1%
OnePlus 5
73.34%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2450 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 540
GPU clock 585 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~558 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
7 Pro
729
OnePlus 5
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7 Pro
2669
OnePlus 5
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
7 Pro +108%
370932
OnePlus 5
178297
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
7 Pro
287393
OnePlus 5
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM OxygenOS 10 OxygenOS 9.0.4
OS size 17 GB 11.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4085 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 30 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Warp Charge (50% in 20 min) Yes, Dash Charge (60% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
7 Pro
10:10 hr
OnePlus 5 +4%
10:54 hr
Watching videos (Player)
7 Pro
14:33 hr
OnePlus 5 +29%
18:42 hr
Talk (3G)
7 Pro +78%
34:24 hr
OnePlus 5
19:27 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX398 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 36 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 7 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 20 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
7 Pro
118
OnePlus 5
n/a
Video quality
7 Pro
98
OnePlus 5
n/a
Generic camera score
7 Pro
111
OnePlus 5
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
7 Pro +4%
90.9 dB
OnePlus 5
87.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2019 June 2017
Release date May 2019 August 2017
Launch price ~ 550 USD ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) 1.199 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.394 W/kg 1.48 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
