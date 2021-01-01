Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch OnePlus 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 15, 2019, against the OnePlus 5T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.