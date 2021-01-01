OnePlus 7 Pro vs OnePlus 5T
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch OnePlus 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 15, 2019, against the OnePlus 5T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7 Pro
- Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Has a 0.66 inch larger screen size
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Comes with 785 mAh larger battery capacity: 4085 vs 3300 mAh
- 28% higher pixel density (516 vs 402 PPI)
- Delivers 41% higher maximum brightness (610 against 432 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Thinner bezels – 8.22% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 5T
- Weighs 44 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
82
59
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
76
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
72
64
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
73
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
81
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
75
56
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.01 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|18:9
|PPI
|516 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.1%
|79.88%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|-
|PWM
|122 Hz
|242 Hz
|Response time
|6 ms
|4.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
|156.1 mm (6.15 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|75 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|162 gramm (5.71 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX4
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Gold, Gray, Blue
|White, Black, Gold, Gray, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2450 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 540
|GPU clock
|585 MHz
|710 MHz
|FLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|~558 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8, 12 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
7 Pro +88%
729
387
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7 Pro +60%
2669
1673
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
7 Pro +110%
370932
176621
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
7 Pro +4%
287393
276074
AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking (236th and 251st place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|OxygenOS 10
|OxygenOS 9.0.4
|OS size
|17 GB
|17 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4085 mAh
|3300 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Warp Charge (50% in 20 min)
|Yes, Dash Charge (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|1:13 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:10 hr
10:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:33 hr
OnePlus 5T +15%
16:49 hr
Talk (3G)
7 Pro +54%
34:24 hr
22:28 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|117°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX398 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of OnePlus 7 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|25 mm
|20 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
118
Video quality
98
Generic camera score
111
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2019
|November 2017
|Release date
|May 2019
|November 2017
|Launch price
|~ 550 USD
|~ 525 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.199 W/kg
|1.68 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.394 W/kg
|1.71 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.
