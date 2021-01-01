Home > Smartphone comparison > 7 Pro vs OnePlus 6 – which one to choose?

OnePlus 7 Pro vs OnePlus 6

Ванплас 7 Про
VS
Ванплас 6
OnePlus 7 Pro
OnePlus 6

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch OnePlus 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 15, 2019, against the OnePlus 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 785 mAh larger battery capacity: 4085 vs 3300 mAh
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 28% higher pixel density (516 vs 402 PPI)
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (85 vs 76 hours)
  • Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (610 against 454 nits)
  • Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 6
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (359K versus 287K)
  • Weighs 29 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
7 Pro
vs
OnePlus 6

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.28 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 516 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 84.12%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 97.4%
PWM 122 Hz 236 Hz
Response time 6 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
7 Pro +34%
610 nits
OnePlus 6
454 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 155.7 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 IPX4
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gold, Gray, Blue White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
7 Pro +5%
88.1%
OnePlus 6
84.12%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 630
GPU clock 585 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
7 Pro +44%
729
OnePlus 6
507
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7 Pro +18%
2669
OnePlus 6
2253
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
7 Pro +45%
370932
OnePlus 6
256057
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
7 Pro
287393
OnePlus 6 +25%
359957
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM OxygenOS 10 OxygenOS 10.3.1
OS size 17 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4085 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 30 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Warp Charge (50% in 20 min) Yes, Dash Charge (60% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
7 Pro +10%
10:10 hr
OnePlus 6
9:19 hr
Watching videos (Player)
7 Pro
14:33 hr
OnePlus 6
14:27 hr
Talk (3G)
7 Pro +25%
34:24 hr
OnePlus 6
27:42 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 7 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of OnePlus 6 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
7 Pro +18%
118
OnePlus 6
100
Video quality
7 Pro +13%
98
OnePlus 6
87
Generic camera score
7 Pro +16%
111
OnePlus 6
96

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
7 Pro +11%
90.9 dB
OnePlus 6
81.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2019 May 2018
Release date May 2019 May 2018
Launch price ~ 550 USD ~ 612 USD
SAR (head) 1.199 W/kg 1.33 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.394 W/kg 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. OnePlus 7 Pro or Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
2. OnePlus 7 Pro or Apple iPhone XR
3. OnePlus 7 Pro or Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
4. OnePlus 7 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S20
5. OnePlus 7 Pro or OnePlus 8 Pro
6. OnePlus 6 or Xiaomi Mi 9T
7. OnePlus 6 or Xiaomi Mi 9
8. OnePlus 6 or OnePlus 8 Pro
9. OnePlus 6 or OnePlus 7
10. OnePlus 6 or OnePlus 8

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish