OnePlus 7 vs Apple iPhone SE (2020)
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.41-inch OnePlus 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 15, 2019, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7
- Comes with 1879 mAh larger battery capacity: 3700 vs 1821 mAh
- Has a 1.71 inches larger screen size
- Thinner bezels – 20.1% more screen real estate
- Shows 73% longer battery life (102 vs 59 hours)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- 23% higher pixel density (402 vs 326 PPI)
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
- The phone is 11-months newer
- Better grip in hands – the body is 7.5 mm narrower
- 89% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1332 and 705 points
- Weighs 34 grams less
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
76
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
81
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.41 inches
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|750 x 1334 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|16:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|85.5%
|65.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
|RGB color space
|99.7%
|99.9%
|PWM
|200 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|7 ms
|29 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|2457:1
Design and build
|Height
|157.7 mm (6.21 inches)
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|148 gramm (5.22 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray, Red
|White, Black, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|585 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
705
iPhone SE (2020) +89%
1332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2677
iPhone SE (2020) +28%
3414
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
453932
iPhone SE (2020) +2%
461887
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|ROM
|OxygenOS 10.0.5
|-
|OS size
|16 GB
|8.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3700 mAh
|1821 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Warp Charge (48% in 30 min)
|Yes (55% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|2:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:45 hr
13:39 hr
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus 7 +128%
19:54 hr
8:56 hr
Talk (3G)
OnePlus 7 +148%
25:00 hr
10:07 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical
|Digital
|Flash
|-
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|- Bokeh mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|25 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
103
Video quality
Generic camera score
101
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2019
|April 2020
|Release date
|June 2019
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 412 USD
|~ 500 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.166 W/kg
|0.98 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.382 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone SE (2020). But if the display, battery life, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 7.
