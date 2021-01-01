Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 7 vs ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL – which one to choose?

OnePlus 7 vs Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL

OnePlus 7
Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.41-inch OnePlus 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 15, 2019, against the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7
  • Weighs 58 grams less
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 2300 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 3700 mAh
  • Shows 29% longer battery life (132 vs 102 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (517K versus 459K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 7
vs
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.41 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 80.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% -
PWM 200 Hz -
Response time 7 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
OnePlus 7 +2%
638 nits
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
625 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.7 mm (6.21 inches) 171 mm (6.73 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Red Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 7 +6%
85.5%
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
80.6%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 7 and Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 640
GPU clock 585 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
OnePlus 7
368531
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +8%
397522
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
OnePlus 7
459260
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +13%
517784
AnTuTu 8 Android Phone Scores (106th and 78th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM OxygenOS 10.0.5 ROG UI
OS size 16 GB 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 20 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Warp Charge (48% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
OnePlus 7
13:45 hr
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +14%
15:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus 7
19:54 hr
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +30%
25:36 hr
Talk (3G)
OnePlus 7
25:00 hr
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +60%
40:00 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (93rd and 10th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical Digital
Flash - LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 125°
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 2 (48 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ad)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 16 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus 7 +1%
85.6 dB
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
85 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2019 July 2019
Release date June 2019 September 2019
Launch price ~ 412 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 1.166 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.382 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 7.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

