Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.41-inch OnePlus 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 15, 2019, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • 66% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (524K versus 316K)
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (30:41 vs 26:51 hours)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Comes with 560 mAh larger battery capacity: 3700 vs 3140 mAh
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • 30% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 718 and 551 points
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (797 against 638 nits)
  • 10% higher pixel density (443 vs 402 PPI)
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Weighs 39 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.4 mm narrower
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 7
vs
Pixel 4a

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.41 inches 5.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 443 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 83.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 95.3%
PWM 200 Hz 255 Hz
Response time 7 ms 6.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
OnePlus 7
638 nits
Pixel 4a +25%
797 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 157.7 mm (6.21 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 143 gramm (5.04 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Gray, Red Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 7 +3%
85.5%
Pixel 4a
83.3%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 7 and Google Pixel 4a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 618
GPU clock 585 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 7 +30%
718
Pixel 4a
551
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 7 +63%
2668
Pixel 4a
1637
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
OnePlus 7 +66%
524832
Pixel 4a
316028
CPU 146977 101186
GPU 197376 79209
Memory 80086 59587
UX 105341 78244
Total score 524832 316028
3DMark Wild Life Performance
OnePlus 7 +203%
3035
Pixel 4a
1003
Stability 98% 99%
Graphics test 18 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 3035 1003
PCMark 3.0 score 9751 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM OxygenOS 10.0.5 Stock Android
OS size 16 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 3140 mAh
Charge power 20 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Warp Charge (48% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:27 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:34 hr 08:45 hr
Watching video 14:54 hr 11:16 hr
Gaming 04:24 hr 04:05 hr
Standby 96 hr 99 hr
General battery life
OnePlus 7 +14%
30:41 hr
Pixel 4a
26:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical Digital
Flash - Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus 7
85.6 dB
Pixel 4a
86 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced May 2019 August 2020
Release date June 2019 October 2020
SAR (head) 1.166 W/kg 1.37 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.382 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 7. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 4a.

