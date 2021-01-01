OnePlus 7 vs Google Pixel 4a 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.41-inch OnePlus 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 15, 2019, against the Google Pixel 4a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7
- 73% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (456K versus 264K)
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 713 and 583 points
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a 5G
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (683 against 632 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
- Weighs 14 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
76
55
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
73
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
67
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
81
89
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
72
69
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.41 inches
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|413 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.5%
|84.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.7%
|96.9%
|PWM
|200 Hz
|250 Hz
|Response time
|7 ms
|6.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|157.7 mm (6.21 inches)
|153.9 mm (6.06 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Red
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|585 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 7 +22%
713
583
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 7 +51%
2679
1776
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
375028
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
OnePlus 7 +73%
456539
264263
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 11
|ROM
|OxygenOS 10.0.5
|Stock Android
|OS size
|16 GB
|14.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3700 mAh
|3885 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Warp Charge (48% in 30 min)
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
19:54 hr
Talk (3G)
25:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical
|Digital
|Flash
|-
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|107°
|Lenses
|2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|25 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2019
|September 2020
|Release date
|June 2019
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 412 USD
|~ 450 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.166 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.382 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 7. But if the display and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 4a 5G.
