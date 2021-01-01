OnePlus 7 vs Huawei Honor 20 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.41-inch OnePlus 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 15, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7
- Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (634 against 483 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (453K versus 399K)
- Stereo speakers
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20 Pro
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3700 mAh
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
72
64
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
82
74
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
81
80
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
75
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.41 inches
|6.26 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|412 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|85.5%
|84.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
|RGB color space
|99.7%
|100%
|PWM
|200 Hz
|333 Hz
|Response time
|7 ms
|33 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|157.7 mm (6.21 inches)
|154.6 mm (6.09 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray, Red
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Mali G76 MP10
|GPU clock
|585 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 7 +1%
705
699
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 7 +6%
2677
2528
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
OnePlus 7 +14%
453932
399245
AnTuTu Android Smartphone Scores (69th and 88th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|OxygenOS 10.0.5
|Magic 3.1
|OS size
|16 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3700 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Warp Charge (48% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:45 hr
Honor 20 Pro +12%
15:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus 7 +30%
19:54 hr
15:00 hr
Talk (3G)
25:00 hr
Honor 20 Pro +17%
29:18 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (61st and 70th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|-
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|117°
|Lenses
|2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Huawei Honor 20 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|25 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
117
Video quality
97
Generic camera score
111
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|21
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2019
|May 2019
|Release date
|June 2019
|June 2019
|Launch price
|~ 412 USD
|~ 437 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.166 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.382 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the OnePlus 7. It has a better display, performance, and sound.
