Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.41-inch OnePlus 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 15, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 20S, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7
  • 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (453K versus 169K)
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (634 against 494 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Comes with 360 mAh larger battery capacity: 3700 vs 3340 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20S
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Weighs 23 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 7
vs
Honor 20S

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.41 inches 6.15 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2312 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.2:9
PPI 402 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 85.5% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% -
PWM 200 Hz -
Response time 7 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
OnePlus 7 +28%
634 nits
Honor 20S
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157.7 mm (6.21 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Red White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
OnePlus 7 +2%
85.5%
Honor 20S
84.2%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 7 and Huawei Honor 20S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali-G51
GPU clock 585 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 7 +112%
705
Honor 20S
332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 7 +91%
2677
Honor 20S
1398
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
OnePlus 7 +168%
453932
Honor 20S
169672
AnTuTu Phone Scores (69th and 295th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM OxygenOS 10.0.5 Magic 2.1
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power 20 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Warp Charge (48% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
OnePlus 7
13:45 hr
Honor 20S
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus 7
19:54 hr
Honor 20S
n/a
Talk (3G)
OnePlus 7
25:00 hr
Honor 20S
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical Digital
Flash - LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus 7
85 dB
Honor 20S
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced May 2019 September 2019
Release date June 2019 October 2019
Launch price ~ 412 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 1.166 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.382 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 7 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

