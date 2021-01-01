Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 7 vs Honor 30 – which one to choose?

OnePlus 7 vs Huawei Honor 30

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.41-inch OnePlus 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 15, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (634 against 494 nits)
  • 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (453K versus 386K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3700 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 932 and 705 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 7
vs
Honor 30

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.41 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 85.5% 86.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% -
PWM 200 Hz -
Response time 7 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
OnePlus 7 +28%
634 nits
Honor 30
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157.7 mm (6.21 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Red Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
OnePlus 7
85.5%
Honor 30 +1%
86.6%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 7 and Huawei Honor 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2560 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali-G77 MP8
GPU clock 585 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~652 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 7
705
Honor 30 +32%
932
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 7 +4%
2677
Honor 30
2570
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
OnePlus 7 +18%
453932
Honor 30
386252
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking List (69th and 99th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM OxygenOS 10.0.5 Magic UI 3.1.1
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 20 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Warp Charge (48% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
OnePlus 7
13:45 hr
Honor 30
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus 7
19:54 hr
Honor 30
n/a
Talk (3G)
OnePlus 7
25:00 hr
Honor 30
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Optical Optical, 5x
Flash - Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 1920 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 16 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus 7
85 dB
Honor 30
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2019 April 2020
Release date June 2019 June 2020
Launch price ~ 412 USD ~ 437 USD
SAR (head) 1.166 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.382 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 30. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 7.

