Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.41-inch OnePlus 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 15, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.