Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.41-inch OnePlus 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 15, 2019, against the Huawei Nova 5T, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (634 against 504 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (453K versus 365K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 5T
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 7
vs
Nova 5T

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.41 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 85.5% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 99.9%
PWM 200 Hz Not detected
Response time 7 ms 36.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1344:1
Max. Brightness
OnePlus 7 +26%
634 nits
Nova 5T
504 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.7 mm (6.21 inches) 154.3 mm (6.07 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Red Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
OnePlus 7 +2%
85.5%
Nova 5T
84.2%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 7 and Huawei Nova 5T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 585 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 7 +4%
705
Nova 5T
678
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 7 +8%
2677
Nova 5T
2468
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
OnePlus 7 +24%
453932
Nova 5T
365233
AnTuTu Ranking (69th and 108th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM OxygenOS 10.0.5 EMUI 10.1
OS size 16 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 20 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Warp Charge (48% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
OnePlus 7
13:45 hr
Nova 5T
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus 7
19:54 hr
Nova 5T
n/a
Talk (3G)
OnePlus 7
25:00 hr
Nova 5T
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical Digital
Flash - LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 117°
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6912 x 4624
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus 7 +6%
85 dB
Nova 5T
80.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced May 2019 August 2019
Release date June 2019 November 2019
Launch price ~ 412 USD ~ 325 USD
SAR (head) 1.166 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.382 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the OnePlus 7. It has a better display, performance, and sound.

