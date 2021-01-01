Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 7 vs Nova 7 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.41-inch OnePlus 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 15, 2019, against the Huawei Nova 7, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7
  • Delivers 41% higher maximum brightness (634 against 450 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (453K versus 387K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 7
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3700 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 7
vs
Nova 7

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.41 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 85.5% 86.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% -
PWM 200 Hz -
Response time 7 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
OnePlus 7 +41%
634 nits
Nova 7
450 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157.7 mm (6.21 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Red Black, Silver, Green, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
OnePlus 7
85.5%
Nova 7 +1%
86.3%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 7 and Huawei Nova 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2560 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali-G77 MP8
GPU clock 585 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~652 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 7 +4%
705
Nova 7
675
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 7 +4%
2677
Nova 7
2571
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
OnePlus 7 +17%
453932
Nova 7
387592

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM OxygenOS 10.0.5 EMUI 10 + HMS
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 20 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Warp Charge (48% in 30 min) Yes (75% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
OnePlus 7
13:45 hr
Nova 7
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus 7
19:54 hr
Nova 7
n/a
Talk (3G)
OnePlus 7
25:00 hr
Nova 7
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical Optical, 3x
Flash - LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus 7
85 dB
Nova 7
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced May 2019 April 2020
Release date June 2019 June 2020
Launch price ~ 412 USD ~ 425 USD
SAR (head) 1.166 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.382 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 7. But if the battery life, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Nova 7.

