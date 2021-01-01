Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 7 vs Huawei P20 – which one to choose?

OnePlus 7 vs Huawei P20

Ванплас 7
VS
Хуавей П20
OnePlus 7
Huawei P20

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.41-inch OnePlus 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 15, 2019, against the Huawei P20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (459K versus 188K)
  • Has a 0.61 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 36% longer battery life (102 vs 75 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3700 vs 3400 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.5% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Weighs 17 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 7
vs
Huawei P20

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.41 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2240 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.7:9
PPI 402 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 80%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 99.7%
PWM 200 Hz Not detected
Response time 7 ms 32.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2035:1
Max. Brightness
OnePlus 7
638 nits
Huawei P20 +7%
685 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.7 mm (6.21 inches) 149.1 mm (5.87 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 70.8 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Red Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 7 +7%
85.5%
Huawei P20
80%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 7 and Huawei P20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 585 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 7 +82%
705
Huawei P20
387
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 7 +55%
2651
Huawei P20
1712
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
OnePlus 7 +81%
368531
Huawei P20
203924
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
OnePlus 7 +143%
459260
Huawei P20
188926
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM OxygenOS 10.0.5 EMUI 9.1
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 20 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Warp Charge (48% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (80% in 45 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
OnePlus 7
13:45 hr
Huawei P20 +1%
13:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus 7 +61%
19:54 hr
Huawei P20
12:13 hr
Talk (3G)
OnePlus 7 +53%
25:00 hr
Huawei P20
16:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical Digital
Flash - Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX380 (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Monochrome lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.78" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P20 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus 7 +7%
85.6 dB
Huawei P20
79.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2019 March 2018
Release date June 2019 April 2018
Launch price ~ 412 USD ~ 562 USD
SAR (head) 1.166 W/kg 0.76 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.382 W/kg 1.26 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 7 is definitely a better buy.

