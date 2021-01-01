Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 7 vs 16 Plus – which one to choose?

OnePlus 7 vs Meizu 16 Plus

Ванплас 7
VS
Мейзу 16 Плюс
OnePlus 7
Meizu 16 Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.41-inch OnePlus 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 15, 2019, against the Meizu 16 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7
  • 85% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (459K versus 248K)
  • Delivers 51% higher maximum brightness (638 against 422 nits)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 40% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 705 and 504 points
  • The phone is 10-months newer
Reasons to consider the Meizu 16 Plus
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 7
vs
16 Plus

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.41 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 402 ppi 372 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 87.21%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% -
PWM 200 Hz -
Response time 7 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
OnePlus 7 +51%
638 nits
16 Plus
422 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157.7 mm (6.21 inches) 160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 78.2 mm (3.08 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Red White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 7
85.5%
16 Plus +2%
87.21%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 7 and Meizu 16 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 630
GPU clock 585 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 7 +40%
705
16 Plus
504
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 7 +32%
2651
16 Plus
2013
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
OnePlus 7 +27%
368531
16 Plus
291049
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
OnePlus 7 +85%
459260
16 Plus
248651
AnTuTu Benchmark Results (106th and 287th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM OxygenOS 10.0.5 Flyme UI 8,1
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 3640 mAh
Charge power 20 W 24 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Warp Charge (48% in 30 min) Yes, mCharge (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
OnePlus 7
13:45 hr
16 Plus
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus 7
19:54 hr
16 Plus
n/a
Talk (3G)
OnePlus 7
25:00 hr
16 Plus
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical Digital (lossless), 3x
Flash - LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX380 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5120 x 3840
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.78"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus 7
85.6 dB
16 Plus
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2019 August 2018
Release date June 2019 November 2019
Launch price ~ 412 USD ~ 388 USD
SAR (head) 1.166 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.382 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 7 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. OnePlus 7 and Samsung Galaxy S10
2. OnePlus 7 and Apple iPhone 11
3. OnePlus 7 and Xiaomi Mi 9
4. OnePlus 7 and Samsung Galaxy A71
5. OnePlus 7 and 8 Pro
6. Meizu 16 Plus and Xiaomi Mi 9
7. Meizu 16 Plus and Xiaomi Pocophone F1
8. Meizu 16 Plus and Meizu 17

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish