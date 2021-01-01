Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 7 vs 16s Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.41-inch OnePlus 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 15, 2019, against the Meizu 16s Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7
  • Delivers 59% higher maximum brightness (638 against 402 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Meizu 16s Pro
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Weighs 16 grams less

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 7
vs
16s Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.41 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2232 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 87.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% -
PWM 200 Hz -
Response time 7 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
OnePlus 7 +59%
638 nits
16s Pro
402 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157.7 mm (6.21 inches) 151.9 mm (5.98 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 166 gramm (5.86 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Red White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 7
85.5%
16s Pro +2%
87.2%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 7 and Meizu 16s Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 640
GPU clock 585 MHz 625 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2266 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 7
705
16s Pro +5%
737
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 7
2651
16s Pro +1%
2672
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
OnePlus 7
368531
16s Pro +7%
393324
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
OnePlus 7
459260
16s Pro +5%
482053
AnTuTu Benchmark Results (106th and 94th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM OxygenOS 10.0.5 Flyme 8
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 3600 mAh
Charge power 20 W 24 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Warp Charge (48% in 30 min) Yes, mCharge (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
OnePlus 7
13:45 hr
16s Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus 7
19:54 hr
16s Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
OnePlus 7
25:00 hr
16s Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical Optical, 2x
Flash - LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 117°
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 20 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5504 x 3572
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus 7
85.6 dB
16s Pro
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2019 August 2019
Release date June 2019 November 2019
Launch price ~ 412 USD ~ 400 USD
SAR (head) 1.166 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.382 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 7. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Meizu 16s Pro.

