Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.41-inch OnePlus 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 15, 2019, against the OnePlus 10R, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max and came out 36 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.