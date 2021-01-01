Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 7 vs OnePlus 5T – which one to choose?

OnePlus 7 vs OnePlus 5T

OnePlus 7
OnePlus 5T

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.41-inch OnePlus 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 15, 2019, against the OnePlus 5T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7
  • 66% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (459K versus 276K)
  • Shows 24% longer battery life (102 vs 82 hours)
  • Delivers 48% higher maximum brightness (638 against 432 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3700 vs 3300 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Thinner bezels – 5.62% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 5T
  • Weighs 20 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 7
vs
OnePlus 5T

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.41 inches 6.01 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 402 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 79.88%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% -
PWM 200 Hz 242 Hz
Response time 7 ms 4.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
OnePlus 7 +48%
638 nits
OnePlus 5T
432 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.7 mm (6.21 inches) 156.1 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Red White, Black, Gold, Gray, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 7 +7%
85.5%
OnePlus 5T
79.88%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 5T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2450 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 540
GPU clock 585 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~558 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 7 +82%
705
OnePlus 5T
387
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 7 +58%
2651
OnePlus 5T
1673
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
OnePlus 7 +109%
368531
OnePlus 5T
176621
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
OnePlus 7 +66%
459260
OnePlus 5T
276074
AnTuTu Benchmark Rating (106th and 251st place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM OxygenOS 10.0.5 OxygenOS 9.0.4
OS size 16 GB 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 20 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Warp Charge (48% in 30 min) Yes, Dash Charge (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:13 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
OnePlus 7 +33%
13:45 hr
OnePlus 5T
10:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus 7 +18%
19:54 hr
OnePlus 5T
16:49 hr
Talk (3G)
OnePlus 7 +12%
25:00 hr
OnePlus 5T
22:28 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Optical Digital
Flash - Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX398 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 20 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus 7
85.6 dB
OnePlus 5T +1%
86.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2019 November 2017
Release date June 2019 November 2017
Launch price ~ 412 USD ~ 525 USD
SAR (head) 1.166 W/kg 1.68 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.382 W/kg 1.71 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 7 is definitely a better buy.

