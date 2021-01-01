OnePlus 7T Pro vs Apple iPhone 12 mini
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch OnePlus 7T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on October 10, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 12 mini, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7T Pro
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Comes with 1858 mAh larger battery capacity: 4085 vs 2227 mAh
- Has a 1.27 inches larger screen size
- Shows 45% longer battery life (100 vs 69 hours)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 mini
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (588K versus 480K)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 11.7 mm narrower
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
85
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
77
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|5.4 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|516 ppi
|476 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|-
|Screen to body ratio
|88.1%
|85.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|-
|PWM
|294 Hz
|-
|Response time
|7 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
|131.5 mm (5.18 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|64.2 mm (2.53 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|135 gramm (4.76 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Blue
|White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
|Apple A14 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2960 MHz
|3100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|700 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~1036 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
719
iPhone 12 mini +121%
1589
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2856
iPhone 12 mini +44%
4121
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
480204
iPhone 12 mini +23%
588925
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|ROM
|OxygenOS 10.0
|-
|OS size
|28 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4085 mAh
|2227 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Warp Charge 30T (50% in 20 min)
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:00 hr
|1:29 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:03 hr
12:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
7T Pro +50%
18:15 hr
12:14 hr
Talk (3G)
7T Pro +182%
34:45 hr
12:21 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4290 x 2800
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4290 x 2800
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|25 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|-
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|22
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2019
|October 2020
|Release date
|October 2019
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|~ 875 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 12 mini. But if the display, battery life, and camera are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 7T Pro.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1