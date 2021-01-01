Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch OnePlus 7T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on October 10, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 12 mini, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.