OnePlus 7T Pro vs Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch OnePlus 7T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on October 10, 2019, against the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL, which is powered by the same chip and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7T Pro
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- 32% higher pixel density (516 vs 391 PPI)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Thinner bezels – 7.5% more screen real estate
- Weighs 34 grams less
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
- Comes with 1915 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4085 mAh
- Shows 32% longer battery life (132 vs 100 hours)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Reverse charging feature
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
85
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
86
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
79
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.59 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|516 ppi
|391 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen to body ratio
|88.1%
|80.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|-
|PWM
|294 Hz
|-
|Response time
|7 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
|171 mm (6.73 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|240 gramm (8.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Blue
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
|Max. clock
|2960 MHz
|2960 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|700 MHz
|675 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1036 GFLOPS
|~1036 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
719
730
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7T Pro +8%
2856
2644
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
480204
496489
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu Benchmark (54th and 42nd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|OxygenOS 10.0
|ROG UI
|OS size
|28 GB
|21 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4085 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes, Warp Charge 30T (50% in 20 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:00 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:03 hr
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +27%
15:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:15 hr
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +40%
25:36 hr
Talk (3G)
34:45 hr
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +16%
40:00 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (59th and 7th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|125°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|2 (48 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|25 mm
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ad)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2019
|July 2019
|Release date
|October 2019
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|~ 875 USD
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 7T Pro. But if the battery life, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1