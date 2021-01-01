Home > Smartphone comparison > 7T Pro vs ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL – which one to choose?

OnePlus 7T Pro vs Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL

Ванплас 7Т Про
OnePlus 7T Pro
VS
Асус РОГ Фон 2 ZS660KL
Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch OnePlus 7T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on October 10, 2019, against the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL, which is powered by the same chip and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7T Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 32% higher pixel density (516 vs 391 PPI)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 7.5% more screen real estate
  • Weighs 34 grams less
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
  • Comes with 1915 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4085 mAh
  • Shows 32% longer battery life (132 vs 100 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
7T Pro
vs
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 516 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 88.1% 80.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 294 Hz -
Response time 7 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
7T Pro
591 nits
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +5%
618 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 171 mm (6.73 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
7T Pro +9%
88.1%
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
80.6%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 7T Pro and Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 640
GPU clock 700 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7T Pro +8%
2856
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
2644
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
7T Pro
480204
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +3%
496489

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM OxygenOS 10.0 ROG UI
OS size 28 GB 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4085 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Warp Charge 30T (50% in 20 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
7T Pro
12:03 hr
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +27%
15:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
7T Pro
18:15 hr
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +40%
25:36 hr
Talk (3G)
7T Pro
34:45 hr
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +16%
40:00 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (59th and 7th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 125°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 2 (48 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ad)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
7T Pro
80.6 dB
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +5%
85 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced October 2019 July 2019
Release date October 2019 September 2019
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 875 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 7T Pro. But if the battery life, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 9 and OnePlus 7T Pro
2. Huawei P30 Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro
3. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max and OnePlus 7T Pro
4. Samsung Galaxy S20 and OnePlus 7T Pro
5. OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro
6. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro and Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
7. Xiaomi Mi 10 and Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
8. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish