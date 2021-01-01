Home > Smartphone comparison > 7T Pro vs Pixel 4 – which one to choose?

OnePlus 7T Pro vs Google Pixel 4

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch OnePlus 7T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on October 10, 2019, against the Google Pixel 4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7T Pro
  • Has a 0.97 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1285 mAh larger battery capacity: 4085 vs 2800 mAh
  • Shows 61% longer battery life (100 vs 62 hours)
  • Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (591 against 423 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (480K versus 394K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 8.3% more screen real estate
  • 16% higher pixel density (516 vs 444 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 11W
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.1 mm narrower
  • Weighs 44 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
7T Pro
85
Pixel 4
77
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
7T Pro
86
Pixel 4
78
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
7T Pro
80
Pixel 4
64
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
7T Pro
79
Pixel 4
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
7T Pro
82
Pixel 4
85
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
7T Pro
80
Pixel 4
73

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
7T Pro
vs
Pixel 4

Display

Type AMOLED POLED
Size 6.67 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 516 ppi 444 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 88.1% 79.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 95.5%
PWM 294 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 7 ms 2.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
7T Pro +40%
591 nits
Pixel 4
423 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 68.8 mm (2.71 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue White, Black, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
7T Pro +10%
88.1%
Pixel 4
79.8%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 7T Pro and Google Pixel 4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 640
GPU clock 700 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
7T Pro +16%
719
Pixel 4
620
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7T Pro +17%
2856
Pixel 4
2432
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
7T Pro +22%
480204
Pixel 4
394873
AnTuTu Benchmark Results (54th and 91st place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10
ROM OxygenOS 10.0 -
OS size 28 GB 9.55 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4085 mAh 2800 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (11 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Warp Charge 30T (50% in 20 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
7T Pro +29%
12:03 hr
Pixel 4
9:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
7T Pro +63%
18:15 hr
Pixel 4
11:16 hr
Talk (3G)
7T Pro +68%
34:45 hr
Pixel 4
20:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 45 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 4 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 22 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
7T Pro
n/a
Pixel 4
117
Video quality
7T Pro
n/a
Pixel 4
101
Generic camera score
7T Pro
n/a
Pixel 4
112

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
7T Pro
80.6 dB
Pixel 4 +5%
85 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced October 2019 October 2019
Release date October 2019 November 2019
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 749 USD
SAR (head) - 1.19 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 7T Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

