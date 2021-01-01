Home > Smartphone comparison > 7T Pro vs Pixel 4a – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch OnePlus 7T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on October 10, 2019, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7T Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 79% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (485K versus 271K)
  • Has a 0.86 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 945 mAh larger battery capacity: 4085 vs 3140 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 32% longer battery life (100 vs 76 hours)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 16% higher pixel density (516 vs 443 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (806 against 600 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • Weighs 63 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.5 mm narrower
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
7T Pro
vs
Pixel 4a

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 5.81 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 516 ppi 443 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 83.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 95.3%
PWM 294 Hz 255 Hz
Response time 7 ms 6.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
7T Pro
600 nits
Pixel 4a +34%
806 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 143 gramm (5.04 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
7T Pro +6%
88.1%
Pixel 4a
83.3%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 7T Pro and Google Pixel 4a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 618
GPU clock 700 MHz 575 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
7T Pro +31%
729
Pixel 4a
556
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7T Pro +76%
2910
Pixel 4a
1653
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
7T Pro +79%
485274
Pixel 4a
271374
AnTuTu Android Results (57th and 189th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM OxygenOS 10.0 Stock Android
OS size 28 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4085 mAh 3140 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Warp Charge 30T (50% in 20 min) Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:27 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
7T Pro +5%
12:03 hr
Pixel 4a
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
7T Pro +49%
18:15 hr
Pixel 4a
12:17 hr
Talk (3G)
7T Pro +53%
34:45 hr
Pixel 4a
22:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
7T Pro
n/a
Pixel 4a
122
Video quality
7T Pro
n/a
Pixel 4a
98
Generic camera score
7T Pro
n/a
Pixel 4a
111

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
7T Pro
82.4 dB
Pixel 4a +4%
86 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2019 August 2020
Release date October 2019 October 2020
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 387 USD
SAR (head) - 1.37 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 7T Pro is definitely a better buy.

